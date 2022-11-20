As expected, the Cúcuta Half Marathon CENS 70 years is consolidated as one of the fastest races in the country and thus confirmed john tello (Arroz Zulia), who won the fifth edition of the race, with a time of 1 hour, 06 minutes and 03 seconds. On the other hand, among the ladies, the best was Maria Fernanda Montoyafrom Equipo Porvenir, who won after crossing the finish line with a time of 1:20:28.

And the same did the more than 2,500 registered athletes, both in the distance of 21 km and in that of 10 km. Of this group of runners who came from 16 departments and 60 municipalities in the country, in addition to different regions of Venezuela, 1,000 were measured at 21,098 km, in which they also achieved their best personal records.

In the men’s race, John Tello, who also improved the test record, which was held by jesson suarez (1:06:41), he prevailed properly, by managing the group’s strings and starting at kilometer 9, to go in search of victory.

“Before the halfway point we did a kilometer at a pace of 3:17 and I thought that it was not the best way to look for a good time, so I made the decision to make a change of pace to leave the group. Thank God I was able to sustain myself and this is the reward of the work of many years, in addition, I had to take advantage of the good moment”, said the champion.

Miguel Amador, from Bogotá, tried to follow him, but the sensations were not good and he preferred to stay in the lot of those who were chasing, but with five kilometers to go the group stretched out, with Santiago Zerda and the Venezuelan Dídimo Sánchez in front.

And in the final part it was Adrián Flórez from Santander who surprised by coming from behind and passing by. He first beat Miguel Amador and then Zerda and Dídimo, to finally take second place, and the prize for the best Norte Santander.

And in the women’s race, Maria Fernanda Montoya He did something similar to that of the men, since he also made the decision to start, also at kilometer 9, when he was leading with the Santanderean Ana Joaquina Rondón, Briyith Forero, from Meta, and the local Yajaira Rubio.



From that moment on, the Equipo Porvenir rider took over the test and managed the pace in such a way that it allowed her to keep the difference, which was more than two minutes, but in the final part, the temperature made her slow down , to finally be crowned champion, with a time of 1:20:28.

the champion spoke

“Very happy to win in this race where I was for the first time and in which I came out determined to take first place. I was in the group until kilometer 9 and decided to go out. There some guys who came with us hit me, but I kept a constant pace, to have a good race”, said María Fernanda.

Back there was another separate race. Ana Joaquina got off the hook, but she always had references to Briyith and Yajaira, and when she reacted, less than three kilometers from the finish line, she passed by and her rivals could not follow her, thus keeping second place, while the The podium was completed by Briyith herself, and Yajaira was awarded fourth place and classified as the best Norte Santander.

The Cúcuta CENS 70 Years Half Marathon also had a 10-kilometer race, also with the participation of elite athletes, including Sandra Rosas, from Boyacáwinner of the first two versions in the 21 km, but who is preparing to run a marathon next weekend.

And in that distance Stefanny López, also from Boyacá, and Venezuelan Enmanuel Hernández prevailed, who clocked 35:59 and 31:21, respectively, for the 10-kilometer distance.

In women, the podium was completed by Alejandra Sánchez, from the Bertha Sánchez Foundation (36:50) and Sandra Marcela Rosas, from Boyacá (38:06, while in the men, Sebastián Ascanio, from Santander, finished second, with 32: 06, and Javier Peñaloza, third with 32:08.

The fifth edition of the CENS 70 Years Cúcuta Half Marathon was possible thanks to the support of CENS Grupo EPM, Cúcuta City Hall, Agua Cielo, Sporade, Comfaoriente, Paisaje Urbano SAS, Olympikus, Forz Sport, Viviendas y Valores SA, Palnorte SAS, Arroz Gélvez, Mussi, La Opinión newspaper, Farmacenter, Ventura Plaza, Jardín Plaza, Veolia, Vidafit Gym, Global Safe Salud, Dipronmédicos, Constructora Soluciones en Construcción, Hotel Casablanca, La Voz del Norte and The Puma Store.

