John Obando gave a happy ending to the Colombian delegation on the penultimate day of the 2024 Paralympic Games after winning the bronze medal in the high jump in the T20 category.

On his first attempt he managed 6.99 meters, then he did 7.38 m, which left him with second place in the partial, and on the third he left 7.24 meters on the scoresheet.

At the end of the competition, Obando jumped 7.26 meters and a final attempt was declared null.

The gold remained in the possession of Matvey Iakushev, from neutral countries, with 7.51 m, while second place went to the parathlete from Malaysia, Abdul Romly, with 7.45 m.

Obando had already won a medal in the 400 meters T20, it was a giant gold for the Colombian who left the Spaniard with the silver David Pineda and with the bronze to Yovanni Philippe.

With this bronze, the delegation closes a day of medals and in the final haul, with one day of competition remaining, it remains with seven golds, the same number of silvers and 14 bronzes for 28 medals in these events.