JHon. Jader Lucumí He is one of the most highly valued players in international football. Despite the fact that he only played 25 minutes in the America Cup With the Colombian national team (he was absent due to a muscle injury), the center has very powerful clubs following his steps.

The 26-year-old had a great season with thel Bologna of Italy and his good performance in defense helped the club return to the Champions League after several decades of absence.

John Lucumí Photo:EFE and AFP

Lucumí would be on Milan’s agenda

Lucumí He is a bastion in the defence of the Casteldebole club, but he could leave the club, just as his DT Thiago Motta, who left for the Juventusand his defensive partner Riccardo Calafiori, who is one step away from joining English Arsenal.

According to the journalist Andrea Ramazzotti of the Sport Gazettehe Milan Italy has the central defender on its agenda Colombia selectionwho is liked by the board for his imposing physique and his good left-footed shot.

The journalist explains that the club Via Aldo Rossi is after Serbian defender Pavlovic, but with the market open and a possible sale, John Jader Lucumí He could land in Milanello to wear the colours of the Lombard team and follow in the footsteps of his compatriots Cristian Zapata and Mario Alberto Yepes.

Sanchez and Lucumí. Photo:Taken from DSPorts

“Not just Pavlovic. If an indispensable offer for Malick Thiaw really arrives at Via Aldo Rossi, Milan will also be looking for another central defender. And among the names that appear in the list of Ibrahimovic, Furlani and Moncada There are Igor from Brighton and Lucumí of Bologna. “It would be a real revolution,” said the journalist.

The Colombian is one of the pearls of Italian football after consolidating his position at Bologna, but his departure from the club will be complicated by the high costs. Lucumí has a contract with the team red blue until June 30, 2026 and his current price is 17 million euros, according to Transfermarkt.

“And then there is Jhon Lucumì, the Colombian from Bologna who arrived at Casteldebole from Genk in 2022 paying the clause of eight million. After two championships in which he showed remarkable concreteness, he is now worth three times more,” says Ramazzotti.

John Lucumí Photo:EFE

“His price could have been even higher if a muscle injury had not ended his Copa América twenty-five minutes into his debut match. Taking him away from Bologna, in the Champions League starting line-up without Calafiori, will not be easy, but Lucumí was followed by the Devil (with great attention) even when he was playing in Belgium and his performances in 2023-24 did not go unnoticed,” he added.

HAROLD YEPES

