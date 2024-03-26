From Spain There are new rumors that one of the most important clubs in the country would be interested in incorporating the Colombian National Team center back into its squad. Jhon Lucumi.

The 25-year-old defender is currently active in the Bologna in Italy and he has been decisive in his team, which is currently in a qualifying position for the next Champions League with 54 points.

The Cali native is currently in concentration with the Colombia selection, Well, it is an important piece in the scheme that the coach has been testing. Nestor Lorenzo. His good performances have put him on the radar of several teams in the A series and, especially, in Spain, of the Atlético de Madrid.

The Madrid team would be looking for a new center back and Lucumi It would be a priority for those led by DIego Simeone. For its part, Bologna would be asking for 25 million euros for the transfer of the Cali native who has a contract until 2026 with the Italian team.

The operation would be carried out in the middle of the summer transfers in the middle of the year and the Colombian could be an important part of the 'colchoneros' who are fighting this year for the league and the Champions League.

If realized, Lucumi he would join footballers like Radamel Falcao, Rafael Santos Borré and Amaranto Perea on the list of Colombians who were part of the Madrid club. This season, the center back has played 22 games with his current team and has started in four qualifying matches that the national team is leading towards the 2026 World Cup.

