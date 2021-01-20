John kelvin and Thamara Gomez They gave something to talk about after images were released showing them participating in social gatherings despite being prohibited during this state of emergency.

The program Love and fire was in charge of making these videos public on January 19. Even the cumbiambero shared it on his Instagram account.

He was celebrating his older cousin’s birthday. In his stories he is observed dancing with her mother without wearing a mask.

A reporter from the Willax program approached him and asked him about the images that went viral. “We were at his house. I won’t say anything, I already told the newspapers that I won’t say anything else, a lot of ‘movie’. There are always those who are lacking, ”John Kelvin replied.

For her part, Thamara Gómez celebrated her mother’s birthday in Sullana, Piura. This region, which is within the very high-risk zone, continues to be hit hard by the coronavirus.

As seen in the pictures, she participate in the birthday with dozens of people in a closed space. The animator of the family reunion shared the same microphone with other party goers.

These artists are not the only public figures to flout restrictions due to the pandemic. A few days ago, the members of Son Tentación were intervened for agglomerating people in a place in Ica.

Shows, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.