Jhon Jáder Durán has won a great suitor in English footballWest Ham United want to sign the Colombian and have made approaches, starting negotiations with Aston Villa.

However, Aston Villa have not looked favourably on the sum offered to take him away from the team. According to reports, although West Ham improved their offer, Aston Villa continue to reject the intentions of buying the Colombian.

West Ham’s offer

Fabrizio Romano, a journalist specialising in transfer markets, stated on his social networks that West Ham’s new offer was rejected. According to Romano, Aston Villa want 40 million pounds for the Colombian’s departure and would not have liked the offer made by the counterparty.

This offer included £32m, the player Lewis Ordford and a sell-on clause. However, it was not accepted and Duran sees his exit from the club becoming more complicated. Now, he is waiting for a new offer to be able to go to West Ham.

John Jader Duran.

The 20-year-old striker has played 37 games this season for Aston Villa and scored 8 goals in 1,000 minutes played. Durán has played in Colombian football, the MLS and is now close to joining his second team in the Premier League.