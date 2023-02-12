Monday, February 13, 2023
Jhon Jáder Durán, with the goal stuck: tremendous shot to the crossbar

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 12, 2023
in Sports
Jhon Jader Durán

Jhon Jader Durán, with Aston Villa.

Photo:

ESPN TV Screenshot

Jhon Jader Durán, with Aston Villa.

The Colombian was close to scoring with Aston Villa.

The Colombian John Jader Duran could not be in the South American Sub-20 with the National Team but take advantage of the time in the astonville and this Sunday he was close to scoring his first goal.

the DT Unai Emery gave him minutes in the defeat of Aston Villa at the home of Manchester City 3-1, and the Colombian showed that he follows his adaptation perfectly.

After his admission, at 60 minutes, Durán was in the play of the discount goal, participating in the recovery when douglas luiz he found an alley for the ball to Watkins, another newcomer, and it was 3-1.

And at 90+1 the Colombian had the clearest of the game and was very close to celebrating, with a left-footed shot that crashed into the crossbar. The goal cry was drowned, but it was a sample of everything he has Durán to contribute to Aston Villa.

SPORTS and FOOTBALL

