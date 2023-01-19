Friday, January 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Jhon Jáder Durán, with his shirt on, sends a message to the sub-20

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 19, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Jhon Jader Durán

Jhon Jader Durán

Photo:

Colombian Soccer Federation

John Jader Duran

The attacker is out of the Colombian team.

See also  Héctor Cárdenas: 'There is important human material'

Jhon Jader Duran throbs in the distance the premiere of the Colombia sub-20 team in the youth South American

The striker was Colombia’s great weapon for the tournament, but he had to leave the concentration one day after his debut, to report to his new club, the Aston Villa of England.

Durán promised to return for the second round, if the team advances in group A, but that is no longer up to him.

It will be the English club that decides whether to transfer him to the National Team, which seems difficult because they urgently need him to adapt.

Durán put on the uniform

Well, minutes before the start of Colombia’s first game, Durán published a photo on his social networks with the National Team’s uniform, and the message “Come on little brothers.”

From a distance, the scorer sends support so that the team’s debut is with victory in the South American.

See also  Meluk tells him (Selection: the 'kids' have the responsibility)

PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Jhon #Jáder #Durán #shirt #sends #message #sub20

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Correspondents - Ukraine tracks Russian missiles as evidence of possible war crimes in Kharkiv

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result