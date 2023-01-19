Jhon Jáder Durán, with his shirt on, sends a message to the sub-20

Jhon Jader Duran throbs in the distance the premiere of the Colombia sub-20 team in the youth South American

The striker was Colombia’s great weapon for the tournament, but he had to leave the concentration one day after his debut, to report to his new club, the Aston Villa of England.

Durán promised to return for the second round, if the team advances in group A, but that is no longer up to him.

It will be the English club that decides whether to transfer him to the National Team, which seems difficult because they urgently need him to adapt.

Durán put on the uniform

Well, minutes before the start of Colombia’s first game, Durán published a photo on his social networks with the National Team’s uniform, and the message “Come on little brothers.”



From a distance, the scorer sends support so that the team’s debut is with victory in the South American.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

