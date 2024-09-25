John Jader Duran He is one of the most fashionable forwards in the Premier League, Well with him Aston Villa, Although he has not been a regular starter, he has scored four goals and there are several teams that have him in their sights.

“Aston Villa had no complications and stuck to their game against Wycombe Wanderers for the third round of the Carabao Cup which was played this Tuesday. For the Villains they scored Emiliano Buendia and Jhon Jader Duran. The local discount was Richard Koné”, reported www.futbolred.com

One more for Duran

And he added: “In the first half, Durán would have the first chance for those led by Unai Emery with a left-footed shot from outside the area that went just wide. This followed a through ball from Leon Bailey to the Colombian. After this occasion, Wycombe had two important chances with Kieran Sadlier and Beryly Lubala, but both chances were saved by goalkeeper Joe Gauci.”

This week it has been leaked in the media Europe, that Duran has been closely watched by the Barcelona, ​​Spain, but apparently it is not the only group that is interested.

In England they reveal that the ArsenaHe has a plan B to bring Durán to his ranks. According to FootballTransfers, the club wants the Swede Viktor Gyökeres, But he is a very expensive player, his release clause alone is 100 million euros and that is why they have thought of the Colombian.

The key is that Duran already plays in England, he knows the environment, the teams and knows how to play in that country. He has shown that he can be a great alternative in a big team.

“If there is a club that truly believes that Duran can become one of the best strikers in the world, it is Aston Villa. There are no less than 40 clubs that want Duran,” he said recently. Monchi, Aston Villa sporting director. All to be seen.