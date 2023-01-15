Jhon Jader Duran It is one of the jewels in which the Colombia sub-20 team to seek, from Thursday, the South American title of the category, in which the team led by Hector Cardenas will play at home, initially in Cali. Not only is he the benchmark for this team, but he is already on Néstor Lorenzo’s radar for the national team, with which he has already played his first two games.

Durán has been in the crosshairs of international football since he was very young. At the age of 15, he was already part of the Envigado professional team; at 18, he barely reached the age of majority and got his ID, went to the Chicago Fire and at the end of December, the Portuguese newspaper Record stated on its front page that Benfica had him in their sights to take him away, almost immediately.

Durán plays as a striker and is called to be the key man in Colombia’s attack, since the other offensive benchmark for this team, Yaser Asprilla, was not loaned by Watford to play in the tournament. Like Durán, Asprilla already had his ‘little dove’ in the senior team.

From Zaragoza to Chicago, the career of Jhon Durán

Where did Duran come from? Born in Medellín on December 13, 2003, but raised in Zaragoza (Antioquia), he reached the minor divisions of Envigado at the age of 11, a prosperous team when it comes to training and promoting players: among others, James Rodriguez, Juan Fernando Quintero, Dorlan Pabón, Fredy Guarín, Giovanni Moreno and Asprilla himself.

“I worked a lot from an early age. I left the Casa de Paz school in my town, many people helped me. I arrived in Envigado with technicians like Wilberth Perea or Alberto Suárez, who made me captain. It was a wonderful stay, ”Durán recalled on the El VBar program on Caracol Radio, he was just called up for the first time to the Senior Selection.

He is a forward of size: he measures 1.85 meters. However, in his early days in Envigado they tested him as a winger, without brilliant results. That is why they put him as an inhabitant of the large area to take advantage of his scoring potential.

On February 9, 2019, the then Envigado coach, Eduardo Lara, gave him his first minutes as a professional, in a match against Alianza Petrolera. He had to wait six months to play again and to get his first goal, on August 31, against Águilas Doradas.

Durán began to attract attention for his power and goalscoring ability. Héctor Cárdenas had already had him in the South American Under-17, in 2019, but he was not a starter and the team did very badly: he was last.

In 2020, the English newspaper The Guardian included him in a list of the 60 best promises in world football. And on January 11, 2021, the Chicago Fire moved quickly to sign him: he became the youngest signing in MLS history at 17, though the contract only came into effect as soon as he came of age.

De Envigado left with 9 goals in 45 games and in the MLS he has already scored eight goals in 27 games. An admirer of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Robert Lewandowski, Durán not only points to the present of the under-20s, but also to the future of the seniors.

