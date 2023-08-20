Jhon Jader Durán: see his spectacular goal, the first with Aston Villa

John Jader Duran scored his first goal with the astonvillein the triumph of his team, 4-0, over the Everton in the Premier League.

It’s been seven months since the striker arrived at the club, but he hadn’t had the chance to put the ball into the opponent’s net.

substitute

Durán started as a substitute and came on in the 74th minute to replace the Englishman Ollie Watkins.

The match, at this point, was liquidated 3-0, but the Colombian took advantage of those 15 minutes to score his first goal and leave glimpses of his talent in VillaPark.

The 19-year-old forward managed to keep an eye out for an Everton exit and took the ball from a defender who left him one-on-one with the goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Durán was not scared and defined in the best way to put the forceful 4-0 in an excellent victory.

With this victory, Villa has the first three points of the season, while Everton have lost the two games they have played and are bottom of the Premier League

