Sunday, August 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Jhon Jader Durán: see his spectacular goal, the first with Aston Villa

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 20, 2023
in Sports
0
Jhon Jader Durán: see his spectacular goal, the first with Aston Villa

Close


Close

John Duran

John Durán.

John Duran.

The Colombian helped win over Everton.

John Jader Duran scored his first goal with the astonvillein the triumph of his team, 4-0, over the Everton in the Premier League.

See also  Nicolás 'Diente' López or Igor Lichnovsky the difficult decision that Diego Cocca has to make

It’s been seven months since the striker arrived at the club, but he hadn’t had the chance to put the ball into the opponent’s net.
(Luis Díaz is still on a roll: watch the spectacular goal against Bournemouth!)(Lionel Messi: the great goal that led Inter Miami to the tiebreaker in the Leagues Cup)

substitute

Durán started as a substitute and came on in the 74th minute to replace the Englishman Ollie Watkins.

The match, at this point, was liquidated 3-0, but the Colombian took advantage of those 15 minutes to score his first goal and leave glimpses of his talent in VillaPark.

The 19-year-old forward managed to keep an eye out for an Everton exit and took the ball from a defender who left him one-on-one with the goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Durán was not scared and defined in the best way to put the forceful 4-0 in an excellent victory.

With this victory, Villa has the first three points of the season, while Everton have lost the two games they have played and are bottom of the Premier League
(Gerard Piqué, proud: Clara Chía, the ‘Sexy Symbol’ of fashion in Spain)

See also  With 19 personalized coffins they will fire children killed in shooting

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Jhon #Jader #Durán #spectacular #goal #Aston #Villa

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
MotoGP | Quartararo: “Pecco like Verstappen, nobody is faster”

MotoGP | Quartararo: "Pecco like Verstappen, nobody is faster"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result