Jhon Jáder Durán scored a goal again in the Conference League, video

Jhon Jáder Durán He entered a good scoring streak after his participation in the first two days of the South American qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

After having come off the bench in the matches against Venezuela and Chile, Durán rejoined the Aston Villa and he already has two goals in the same number of games. On Saturday he had opened the way for the comeback in the game against Crystal Palace: he scored the partial equalizer in the 87th and then his team won 3-1.

This Thursday, Durán returned to report with another goal, this time in the visit to Legia Warsaw in the Conference League. Pawe Wsolek had put the hosts ahead after 3 minutes.

The former Envigado and Chicago Fire attacker equalized at 5, on a ball that he headed after a shot that hit the horizontal.

It is the Colombian striker’s second goal in this competition. He had already scored against Hibernian on August 31, in Aston Villa’s 3-0 victory.

News in development.

SPORTS

More Sports news