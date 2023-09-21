Thursday, September 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Jhon Jáder Durán scored a goal again in the Conference League, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 21, 2023
in Sports
0
Jhon Jáder Durán scored a goal again in the Conference League, video

Close


Close

Jhon Jader Durán

Jhon Jader Durán

Jhon Jader Durán

The Colombian forward is on a roll with Aston Villa, after his call to the Colombian National Team.

See also  The story of the "miracle".. A fourth-division team ousts Aston Villa from the cup

Jhon Jáder Durán He entered a good scoring streak after his participation in the first two days of the South American qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

After having come off the bench in the matches against Venezuela and Chile, Durán rejoined the Aston Villa and he already has two goals in the same number of games. On Saturday he had opened the way for the comeback in the game against Crystal Palace: he scored the partial equalizer in the 87th and then his team won 3-1.

This Thursday, Durán returned to report with another goal, this time in the visit to Legia Warsaw in the Conference League. Pawe Wsolek had put the hosts ahead after 3 minutes.

The former Envigado and Chicago Fire attacker equalized at 5, on a ball that he headed after a shot that hit the horizontal.

It is the Colombian striker’s second goal in this competition. He had already scored against Hibernian on August 31, in Aston Villa’s 3-0 victory.

News in development.

SPORTS

More Sports news

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Jhon #Jáder #Durán #scored #goal #Conference #League #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“Mitigating Covid and…”: this is why Agnelli’s fine was reduced

"Mitigating Covid and...": this is why Agnelli's fine was reduced

Recommended

No Result
View All Result