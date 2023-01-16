Jhon Jader Duranone of the jewels of the Colombia selection towards the future and a reference of the sub-20 That from this Thursday the South American of the category will play at home, has a new team.

Aston Villa confirmed on their social networks that they reached an agreement with the Chicago Fire for the definitive transfer of the attacker, 20 years.

Aston Villa can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Chicago Fire for the permanent transfer of 19-year-old striker, Jhon Durán. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 16, 2023

Born in Medellín on December 13, 2003, but raised in Zaragoza (Antioquia), he reached the minor divisions of Envigado at the age of 11, a prosperous team when it came to training and promoting players: James, among others, passed through there. Rodríguez, Juan Fernando Quintero, Dorlan Pabón, Fredy Guarín, Giovanni Moreno and Yaser Asprilla.

As soon as he turned 18, he went to play for the Chicago Fire, where he had spent two seasons, and now he will make the leap to Europe.

“The agreement is subject to the player passing a medical examination, agreeing to personal terms and obtaining the necessary work visa,” the club says on its website.

Durán will be the third Colombian to play for Aston Villa, who had their best moment in 1982, when they won the European Cup, and who today occupies 11th place in the Premier League, with 25 points.

The first was Juan Pablo Ángel, who played for the club between 2001 and 2007 and scored 62 goals in 205 games. The second, Carlos ‘La Roca’ Sánchez, who spent two seasons, between 2014 and 2016: he played 56 games and scored one goal.

Juan Pablo Angel, Aston Villa. 2001 – 2007 (205 games and 62 goals).

SPORTS

More sports news