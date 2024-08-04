Like Yaser Asprilla, John Jader Duran He is one of the names of the transfer market in England, After his approaches with the West Ham United and faced with the latent possibility of leaving Aston Villa at any moment.

The 20-year-old striker seems not to be in the plans of the DT Unai Emery, who used him sparingly last season in the first part of the campaign and decided to give him more play in the final stage.

Away from Villa?

Duran He played 37 games and scored 8 goals in all competitions, a number that put him in the sights of several clubs in the Premier League and from abroad who are moving for his signing.

Last week it became known that the West Ham United offered more than 30 million euros for the striker who comes from being a member of the America Cup with the Colombia selection.

However, the Villanos, owners of the sporting rights, did not accept the offer as they expect around 40 million euros to close the deal.

Durpan is liked in Arabia

Although he is a young striker and with many teams Europe interested, their future could be in Arab lands. The Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia He would be willing to sit down with the Aston Villa directors to reach an agreement for the Colombian.

According to the journalist expert in the European market, Fabrizio RomanoJhon Jáder Durán in the ‘Plan B’ of the club in which Neymar plays if the operation for the Brazilian from Barcelona does not go through Vitor Roque.

“We understand that Vitor Roque has again rejected a new proposal from Al Hilal in the last 24/48 hours. After rejecting the initial proposal, Vitor has again said no to the proposal sent by Al Hilal. The Saudi club has also explored an agreement with Jhon Durán in recent weeks, in search of a young striker,” Romano said.

