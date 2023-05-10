Wednesday, May 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Jhon Jader Durán confirms that he is not going with Colombia to the U-20 World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 10, 2023
in Sports
0
Jhon Jader Durán confirms that he is not going with Colombia to the U-20 World Cup


close

John Duran

John Duran

Photo:

Heon-Kyon Yeon. efe

John Duran

The striker wished his teammates luck.

It is wise. The Colombian striker john jader duran confirmed that he will not be part of the Selection, that he will play the Soccer World Cup in the Under-20 category.

Last week, local media also took it for granted that Durán was not transferred to the Colombian team for Unai Emery, his coach in the English Aston Villa.
(Shakira receives a ‘low blow’ for Piqué’s ‘dirty play’) (Lionel Messi’s father explodes at the news that the ’10’ would play in Saudi Arabia)

See also  When will Fernando Hierro be officially presented with Chivas?

The message

“I regret not being able to be part of this tournament as important as it is a World Cup for me personally and for the country, I only have to say to my teammates that God bless you and go make history that they deserve it, they are all warriors “Durán wrote on his social networks.

The teams are not obliged to lend their players for this competition, despite being organized by the Fifa.

Durán debuts in the Premier League.

Photo:

Taken from the Star + video.

It is not the first time that Durán will not be with the National Team. He spent in the South American Sub-20, when he was required by his English club and he left the concentration.

For the Colombian coach, Hector CardenasDuarán is key to the World Cup that starts on May 20, but Aston Villa’s decision changes his plans.
(Shakira and Piqué would be together again: this is the meaning requested by their children)

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Jhon #Jader #Durán #confirms #Colombia #U20 #World #Cup

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Here is Juve with Giuntoli: Vlahovic-Scamacca intrigue and all the other names

Here is Juve with Giuntoli: Vlahovic-Scamacca intrigue and all the other names

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result