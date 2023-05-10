Jhon Jader Durán confirms that he is not going with Colombia to the U-20 World Cup

It is wise. The Colombian striker john jader duran confirmed that he will not be part of the Selection, that he will play the Soccer World Cup in the Under-20 category.

Last week, local media also took it for granted that Durán was not transferred to the Colombian team for Unai Emery, his coach in the English Aston Villa.

The message

“I regret not being able to be part of this tournament as important as it is a World Cup for me personally and for the country, I only have to say to my teammates that God bless you and go make history that they deserve it, they are all warriors “Durán wrote on his social networks.

The teams are not obliged to lend their players for this competition, despite being organized by the Fifa.

Durán debuts in the Premier League. Photo: Taken from the Star + video.

It is not the first time that Durán will not be with the National Team. He spent in the South American Sub-20, when he was required by his English club and he left the concentration.

For the Colombian coach, Hector CardenasDuarán is key to the World Cup that starts on May 20, but Aston Villa’s decision changes his plans.

