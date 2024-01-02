John Duran live a complex experience in Premier League. The Colombian is not having the desired minutes in the Aston Villa of the technician Unai Emery and his representative would be looking for a way out England.

It may be of interest to you: Video: Luis Díaz 'explodes' with laughter after Klopp's crazy and funny reaction

This season in the English league, the Colombian striker has played just 148 minutes under the direction of the Spanish coach. In fact, he has not played a full game of the 13 in which he has participated.

Photo: Colombian Football Federation

Despite having scored two goals and assisted on one occasion, Duran does not earn the trust of Emery, that on different occasions he has left him on the bench for 90 minutes, on other occasions he has not even called him up.

For this reason and given the need for minutes to remain on the radar of the Colombia selection for the Copa América, Jhon Jáder Durán He would be analyzing a change of scenery that would allow him to gain continuity and confidence.

Read here: Franz Beckenbauer's health worsens, there is commotion in Germany: 'He doesn't feel well'

On your way, you could cross a giant from Italy, which is in trouble and is combing the market in search of young players with an international poster.

As revealed by the journalist Gianluca DiMarzio in SkySports, The 20-year-old Colombian was offered by his representative to Milana team that is third in the Italian Serie A and was removed from the Champions League.

“The forward of the Aston Villa Jhon Durán has been proposed to the 'rossoneri'. The team dand Stefano Pioli is looking for a forward and the profile of the class of 2003 is satisfactory,” wrote the quoted journalist.

Read here: 'My condolences': Neymar sends a controversial message to critics of his crazy cruise

However, his arrival in the country of the boot could be complicated because the club has all the non-EU spots occupied. To sign John Duran They will have to move in the market and give way to a non-European player.

Photo: See also Diego Laínez must decide whether to go on loan or stay at Betis JEON HEON-KYUN. Efe

“The Rossoneri are on the hunt for a striker. John Duran It is a profile that is liked and has been proposed to Milan. The player born in 2003, owned byl Aston Villa, it is a profile that pleases. However, the Colombian is a non-EU player and the Milan“If he decides to proceed, he would first have to release a non-EU player to free up the place,” he indicated.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO