TOStone Villa I was suffering in the match against the Everton for the fourth date of the Premier League. But the Colombian John Jader Duran He came on in the second half to complete a spectacular comeback with an impressive goal.

The locals went into the break at a disadvantage, Coach Unai Emery adjusted the Villanos’ tactics to get the result at home. Colombian Jhon Durán came on in the second half and was key with a ‘bomb’.

The 20-year-old forward received the ball, took advantage of the passivity of the defence and unleashed a left-footed shot that went wide of the goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who could do little to prevent the partial score of 3-2.