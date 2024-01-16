The Colombian attacker Jhon Jáder Durán has achieved in Aston Villa have minutes and although he is not a starter for the coach Unai Emery, The player continues to be an option for the Spaniard, who continues to take him little by little.

Beyond demonstrating his capabilities every time he enters with the team's shirt Aston Villa, Having little continuity in terms of playing time could take its toll on the Colombian's future.

In this situation, Duran has been linked to large teams of Europe, being Milan one of them, but now, a new suitor came out and it would be another team from the Premier League.

The English giant, which would be monitoring Duranit would be the Chelseaa team that is not having a good time this season, but would consider having one or another reinforcement to meet its needs.

Understand 20-year-old Aston Villa striker Jhon Durán has been discussed internally at Chelsea recently as a potential short-term option this month. 🆕🇨🇴 #AVFC But, no final decision has been made yet. There are doubts as to whether there is urgency to get a striker this January… pic.twitter.com/kGG5wAHlus —Nathan Gissing (@NathGissing) January 15, 2024

The information was released by the journalist Nathan Gissing, who mentioned that the directives have been planning to count on their services, but there is no official approach.

For now, Duran prepares for the next duel which will be precisely against Chelsea, on January 26 and we will have to wait what happens with the future of the Colombian, who adds with Aston Villa 14 games in the Premier League, but he has not been a starter. In addition, he has scored two goals.

“Aston Villa's 20-year-old forward Jhon Durán has been discussed internally at Chelsea recently as a possible short-term option this month. But no final decision has been made yet. There are doubts about whether there is an urgency to get a striker this January given the risk of signing someone who would not enhance the squad,” journalist Gissing mentioned in his 'X' account.

