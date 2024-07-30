JHon. Jader Duran is once again in the eye of the storm in England after a very controversial gesture that could lead to severe sanctions. Aston Villa He is very upset with the Colombian and investigates a gesture that he did not like very much.

The player is on vacation after being with the Colombia selection in the America Cup and he is one of the most sought-after forwards in European football, having been linked to half a dozen teams.

Chelsea and Jhon Jader Duran Photo:Efe and Colombian Football Federation

It seems that your stay in Aston Villa It is very complicated, because he does not convince his coach Unai Emery, who used him very little last season, in many games he entered in the final minutes.

“There are several offers on the table, but my mind is focused on continuing to work in the preseason, to get to the club. That is already handled by external people who are my representative and people from the club,” he said in Snail.

Durán unleashes another controversy

John Jader He now finds himself in serious trouble amid rumours that he is moving closer to West Ham United. The Colombian is dropping some hints about his future through his social media and it seems that he is putting pressure on.

Birmingham (United Kingdom), 05/13/2024.- John Duran of Aston Villa celebrates after scoring the sixth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool in Birmingham, Britain, 13 May 2024. (United Kingdom) EFE /EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Do not use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos, 'live' services or NFTs. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. Do not use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Photo:EFE

On July 26th, John Jader Duran He starred in a live video on Instagram and was talking to fans, but in the middle of the live, the Colombian decided to make the gesture of two hammers by crossing his arms, implying that he was referring to the West Ham, Well, on his shield he has these hammers.

Duran He immediately realized his mistake, amidst the mockery, and decided to remove the camera from his cell phone while saying “not to take photos” of what he had done.

The image reached England and was not to the liking of Aston Villa, who are negotiating the departure of the Colombian. The board was upset by what happened and opened a disciplinary investigation against Jhon Jáder, considering that it is a lack of respect for the club and his teammates, since his transfer to West Ham is not yet complete and he has a contract for four more seasons.

Aston Villa’s ethics and discipline committee has opened an investigation into Durán and will determine the sanctions to be applied to a player who already experienced a similar case last year, when he deleted all the photos that linked him to Aston Villa and disappeared for some time.

The Colombian striker could face a huge fine for the controversial gesture, a sum that will be deducted from the money he is paid weekly.

It is worth remembering that Aston Villa is currently negotiating with West Ham for the transfer of Colombian Jhon Jader Durán and has just rejected an offer of around 30 million euros. The Villains are demanding at least 40 million euros to release the jewel.

John Jader Duran and Unai Emery Photo:Efe and AFP

