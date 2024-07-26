TONational Athletic confirmed in recent days the departure of the midfielder John Duke, whose contract was ending in December of this year, but after reaching an agreement with the player, his departure was decided earlier than expected.

According to the criteria of

The 32-year-old footballer is a free agent after two years with the Antioquian team in which he played 79 games, scored two goals and gave only one assist in more than 4,000 minutes played.

The celebration of Millos’ first goal. Photo:Jaiver Nieto / THE TIME Share

Duque does not rule out a return to Millonarios

Duke He spoke in the last few hours about his future and surprised with an answer when asked about the possibility of returning Millionairesa club with which he won the championship in 2017, but his relationship with the Ambassador fans was broken after his signing with National Athletic.

During a talk at the Vbar Snail, Duke He said he did not close the door to a possible return to Bogota: “If it is what God puts in place, of course,” he said. “I think that is part of one’s professionalism. When I arrived at Nacional I saw it as a difficult situation, but I feel proud. Challenges should never scare us.”

The midfielder explained that the possibility of playing abroad is not on his mind due to family matters. His idea is to play in the Colombian League, although he left the door open to retirement.

Millionaires of 2017 Photo:AFP Share

“At this point in my life, I don’t want to leave ColombiaI want to be with my son who lives in Bogotá… I don’t know if I’ll retire, the truth is I’ve thought about a lot of things, I want to rest and be with my family. You can’t rush a decision like this, right now I’m relaxed, I just got here. Henry Rojas So I’m with friends and we’ll see,” he said in his conversation with the aforementioned media.

“I haven’t thought about anything yet, it was something that caught me off guard because one already starts to make certain plans, I was very comfortable, now we have to wait and see what comes down the road,” he added.

About his departure from National, John Duke He said he had already talked about it with him Coach Pablo Repetto, who had not had it in his plans: “I had spoken to the coach a while ago, he told me that he was not going to take me into account and I told him that he could tell me beforehand when he found out about the other teammates. The idea was to stay, but we reached an agreement and ended the contract.”

John Duke Photo:Dimayor Share

Finally, the Bogota midfielder spoke about a possible approach to Independent Santa Fe, playground rival MillionairesThe player denied any type of rumor linking him to the Cardenal team.

“No, I even spoke to my agent and he asked me where are we going? What are we going to do? And I told him: ‘Wait, let me take this in, because it caught me off guard. It gave me three days with my family and I haven’t spoken to anyone about football so I wouldn’t get anxious (…) I was in Tolima because I was on my way, I was with Henry Rojas who is a very good friend of mine, but I haven’t had any contact with them,” he concluded.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS