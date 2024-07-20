John Cordova He has not forgotten. The Copa America in the United States is already in the past, Colombia has already lost the final against Argentina, but the forward is still upset by what happened in that match.

Córdoba spends his holidays in Istimina, Chocó, while he returns to activity with Krasnodar in Russia.

The relief of Cordoba

Meanwhile, the footballer attended an interview in which he recalled the most controversial action of that match, when he was brought down in the area and claimed a penalty.

John Cordoba. Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

“At the time we wanted to win, certain things happened that we still have no explanation for. We all saw the penalty, it was clear, but the referee saw something else and perhaps that would have changed things.“he said on ESPN.

The forward then added: “I think we weren’t lucky enough, they were lucky and we weren’t. I think we played a much better game than Argentina. They were lucky and won the tournament, but we don’t have to regret it. We did well and now is not the time to judge anyone.”

Jhon Córdoba celebrates a goal with Colombia. Photo:AFP Share

He concluded by saying: “The team was good, I didn’t feel like we didn’t take any risks. Finals where a lot of goals are scored are rare, they are close matches. I think they went out looking for penalties, they found the goal at the last moment.”

The forward regretted the defeat, but believes that the team gave its best effort and, on an individual basis, he leaves with his head held high because he earned a starting place and made his way into the knockout stages.

