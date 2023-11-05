The Colombian striker Krasnodar ruse, John Cordobascored a great goal that helped his team defeat the Krylia Suvetov2-1, on date 14 the Russian Premier League.

Córdoba got on the scoreboard in the 16th minute to open the way to victory for his team.

The striker entered the left wing, entered the area, outwitted the defender and scored the goal on the rebound to make it 1-0.

Then his companion, Olakunle Olusegun scored 2-0 at minute 73, while the rival’s discount came through Vladimir Sycheboy, at minute 85 of the game.

With these three points, Krasnodar is the leader of the League with 31 points and Córdoba continues to establish itself as one of its figures.

🔥🇨🇴 GOAL by John Cordoba with Krasnodar 🇷🇺. He is the second top scorer in the Russian league with 7 goals in 14 games. He is only surpassed by his compatriot Mateo Casierra. pic.twitter.com/dC8bMYjCBD — Julián Capera (@JulianCaperaB) November 5, 2023

