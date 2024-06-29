In Colombia’s solid victory against Costa Rica, the most outstanding player was the forward John Cordoba, a devastating striker who did not waste his chance. He scored a goal and wore down the opposing defence. He was the star player.

The national team had a great performance and is looking increasingly solid. James was key once again and Lucho Díaz finally scored a goal.

Colombia Ratings

Camilo Vargas: without breaking a sweat, without dirtying his uniform. He had a completely calm match. Six points

Daniel Muñoz: confident and applied, without taking risks, he left when he saw the opportunity, he returned to his area without difficulties. six points

Davinson Sanchez: He wanted to score a goal, he looked for it from very early on, he went once, twice, three times to the rival area, dangerous with every set piece, with his head and with his leg, until he finally got an unstoppable header and made it 2-0 to dedicate it to Jhon Lucumí. Seven points

Sanchez and Lucumí. Photo:Taken from DSPorts Share

Carlos Cuesta: solid in the back, without taking risks, without having difficulties. Six points

Johan Mojica: He received a blow in the first half, went to the clash several times, had many duels and was another warrior. six points

Jefferson Lerma: impeccable in his tasks, he removes, destroys, without revolutionizing, watching each companion’s back. six points

RIchard Ríos: Warm, he plays first without error, he was a sacrifice and cut off a rebound with opportunism. He got a yellow card and was conditioned. He was replaced. Six points

John Arias: It wasn’t as noticeable, but his work was efficient and he launched the center for the second goal. six points

James Rodriguez: He had a great chance to score in the first half, but what was his thing was to provide a class of assist, as in the first game, this time he made a pass with his right foot, with the precision of his left foot, for the goal of Cordova. seven points

Colombia selection Photo:EFE Share

Luis Diaz: He found, from a penalty, the goal he had been looking for so much. He is still the different man. seven points

John Cordoba: He was a machine, a bull, there was no one who could stop him, he destroyed the rival defense, he wore it down, he scored the first goal from the penalty spot and, to top it off, he scored the third with a powerful shot. Eight points

Jhon Córdoba celebrates Colombia’s third goal. Photo:Cristian Alvarez Share

The changes

Matheus Uribe: He came in for Ríos (1 ST), gave new air to the midfield and helped to nullify any intentions of the rival. Six points

Kevin Castaño: He entered through Lerma (26 ST). In a few minutes he demonstrated his technique and his aggressiveness. No note

Yaser Asprilla: entered for James (26 ST). He had a chance to score and the ball just missed him. He has plenty of talent. No note

Rafael Santos Borré: He entered for Díaz (31 ST). He had very little activity, he almost did not intervene, but we could see his desire to create spaces. No note

Jader Duran: He entered through Córdoba (31 ST). He had little time. No note

Pablo Romero

Editor of EL TIEMPO