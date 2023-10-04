The Colombian striker Jhon Córdoba is still on fire and with ocn goals he deserves to be in the Colombian National Team call again.

Córdoba was in Néstor Lorenzo’s last call for the qualifying matches against Venezuela and Chile, but was left waiting to have playing time.

New Colombian goal

Now that the call to face Uruguay and Ecuador is approaching, Córdoba is present in his club, Krasnodar, with a new score.

The Colombian striker scored a goal this Wednesday in the Russian Cup match against Novgorod.

Krasnodar won 3-0 and Córdoba was in charge of scoring the third goal, already in injury time.

Córdoba has 3 goals in the Cup and 4 in the Russian league this season. With these merits he hopes to remain in the National Team.

