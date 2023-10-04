You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Jhon Córdoba
Colombian Football Federation and TV Take
John Cordoba
The forward hopes to have a new call-up with the Colombian National Team.
The Colombian striker Jhon Córdoba is still on fire and with ocn goals he deserves to be in the Colombian National Team call again.
Córdoba was in Néstor Lorenzo’s last call for the qualifying matches against Venezuela and Chile, but was left waiting to have playing time.
New Colombian goal
Now that the call to face Uruguay and Ecuador is approaching, Córdoba is present in his club, Krasnodar, with a new score.
The Colombian striker scored a goal this Wednesday in the Russian Cup match against Novgorod.
Krasnodar won 3-0 and Córdoba was in charge of scoring the third goal, already in injury time.
Córdoba has 3 goals in the Cup and 4 in the Russian league this season. With these merits he hopes to remain in the National Team.
SPORTS
