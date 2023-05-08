Jhon Córdoba makes himself felt: see his new goal in Russia

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Jhon Córdoba scores another goal.
Great score from the Colombian attacker with Krasnodar.
The Colombian striker john cordoba He was present with a goal this weekend by scoring a new goal with Krasnodar in Russian football.
Córdoba was present to give victory to Krasnodar, 2-1, against Krylia Sovetov on matchday 26 of the Russian Premier League.
Córdoba was the savior as his goal at minute 89 of the game meant the three points for his team.
The forward defined a volley inside the area, after connecting a cross Sergey Volkov.
The Colombian striker has already scored 12 goals this season in Russian football.
colombian goal
SPORTS
