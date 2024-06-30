JHon Andrés Córdoba Copete was crying out for an opportunity in the Colombian National Team. After a first call-up in which he did not play, even going so far as to publicly protest because he was not called up, now, at 31 years old, he has taken it upon himself to show why he had so much faith that his time would come. he.

According to the criteria of

He is not yet a regular starter in Néstor Lorenzo’s system. He is fighting for the position with Rafael Santos Borré, who is the coach’s most trusted man, and with Miguel Ángel Borja, with whom he has known each other for many years. Now, the goalscorer of the Russian Krasnodar is making waves in the Copa América, where his great game against Costa Rica finally put the spotlight on him.

“It is a job that we have been doing together. We are a family, the group is united. It doesn’t matter who scores, the important thing is to win and we leave with the three points to qualify, thank God,” Córdoba told Gol Caracol after his brilliant night in Glendale: he was the one who was awarded the penalty that Luis Díaz used to open the way to victory. And then he took advantage of a spectacular pass from James Rodríguez to seal the win that left Colombia in the quarterfinals of the Cup.

The Córdobas, family heritage: father and son scored goals with the National Team

Goal-scoring talent runs in the family. Jhon Andrés is the son of Manuel Acisclo Córdoba, known as the Triciclo, nickname given to him by Iván Mejía Álvarez, one of the titans of football commentary. Acisclo was an attacker who played for the Colombian national team. In fact, together they have a historic milestone: they are the only father and son to have scored with the senior team.

Manolo, as he was also baptized by Jaime Ortiz Alvear and the ‘Emperor’ Marco Antonio Bustos, radio legends in the 70s and 80s, scored three goals with the team that at that time, 1985, debuted the yellow shirt, after pass between the white one with the tricolor flag crossing the chest and the sapote. Jhon already reached that figure with his goal against the Ticos.

However, Jhon does not have many references of the way his father played. On May 11, 1993, when he was born in Istmina, Chocó, Acisclo was already near the end of a 17-year career, which took him to Unión Magdalena, Junior, Nacional, Millonarios, Santa Fe and Huila. He hung up his hats in 1997, when the little boy was 4 years old. So he never saw him play live.

The football vein, however, was in the family and Jhon arrived at Envigado at the age of 15, the quarry that has produced, in recent years, other players who have triumphed in the National Team, starting with James Rodríguez and continuing with names like those of Fredy Guarín and Juan Fernando Quintero.

Jhon Córdoba, during his time in Envigado. Photo:Daniel Bustamante. EL TIEMPO Archive Share

His mirror, however, was not in Colombia. “I look up to Didier Drogba, because I like the physical style of play he had during his best years at Chelsea,” said Córdoba, in statements cited by the official Bundesliga website, when he was playing in Germany.

Jhon is a very different player to what Acisclo was. He is much taller than his father (1.88 metres compared to 1.79), which has allowed him to be much more powerful and to fight with the centre-backs, although Manolo, like Jhon, knew how to play in all the attacking positions. The son of Triciclo came out a truck.

Jhon Córdoba: 12 years of career abroad

It didn’t last long in Colombia. He only played 37 games in the A with Envigado, in which he scored 11 goals, before being transferred to Jaguares, in Mexico, where he replaced another reference of the National Team, Jackson Martínez. He was there when he formed a National Team that made history, the one that won the 2013 South American U-20 in Argentina. The three top scorers of that team are in this Copa América: Juan Fernando Quintero, Córdoba and Miguel Ángel Borja.

Jhon Córdoba, with the Colombia Under-20 National Team, in 2013. Photo:Eph. EL TIEMPO Archive Share

By the time the World Cup was played in Turkey, Córdoba had already made the leap to Europe. He went on loan to Espanyol. The following year he moved to Granada, and then to the Bundesliga. After two years of learning at Mainz, in 2017 he moved to Cologne, where he finally broke out: he scored 37 goals in three seasons.

Jhon Córdoba, during his time at Colonia. Photo:1.FC Köln Press Share

However, the line for a place in the National Team was long. By then, the coach was the Portuguese Carlos Queiroz, who gave priority to names like Duván Zapata, Luis Fernando Muriel and Roger Martínez. And at the end of 2020, after the pandemic and when the qualifying for Qatar 2022 was beginning, Córdoba finally received his first call-up to the senior team. He didn’t even have a minute: He watched from the bench the victory against Venezuela in Barranquilla and the agonizing draw against Chile in Santiago, with a goal from Falcao García.

Córdoba surprised everyone by leaving Hertha Berlin for Krasnodar, a team that was, in theory, in a lower league. But in Russia he began to shine, to the point that many asked for his call-up. But Reinaldo Rueda never looked at him.

In fact, in August 2021, Rueda gave the list to face, in a triple elimination round, Uruguay, Brazil and Ecuador. Córdoba did not appear and it exploded on his X account: “You don’t even know what to think anymore,” he wrote.

The next day he came out to apologize, in a chat with Saque largo, from Win Sports. “Sometimes we act impulsively, I thought this was going to be the call. We were all happy with what had been done, he had been doing things in Germany for several years. We thought this was with my loved ones. “He filled me with frustration, I didn’t want to know anything,” dI said then.

The award finally came to him in March of this year. Néstor Lorenzo finally called him for the first two games of the qualifying round, against Venezuela and Chile. But he ended up on the stand again. He made his official debut in the historic victory against Brazil, coming off the bench, and hit the table to claim a place by scoring the first goal of the 3-2 win against Romania in Madrid. There he got into the lead, even ahead of Mateo Cassierra, who also plays in Russia and surpassed him in the scoring table of that League.

Now, with three goals in six games, Córdoba has finally shown that he is a man for the national team. And that he wants to keep his place.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Deputy Editor

@josasc

More Sports news