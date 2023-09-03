Jhon Córdoba arrives on fire for the Colombian National Team: see his new goal with Krasnodar

After a long wait, Jhon Cordoba was finally called up to the Colombian National Team for the elderly. He is on the list of 23 players called up by DT Néstor Lorenzo for the matches against Venezuela on September 7 and Chile five days later.

The 30-year-old attacker, born in Istmina (Chocó) had only been taken into account once in the senior team. Yes, he was in juvenile proceedings.

The Portuguese Carlos Queiroz included him in the list for the first two dates of the qualifying round for Qatar 2022, replacing Luis Díaz, however, he did not give him minutes. He went to the bench against the same rivals that the National Team will now face.

Now, Córdoba hopes to lend a hand to a team that was left out of the last World Cup due to lack of goals. And in his team, Krasnodar, he is still on.

Jhon Córdoba’s goal against Spartak Moscow



This Saturday, Córdoba scored the first goal in his team’s 2-0 victory against Spartak Moscow. The Colombian finished off with his right foot after a clearance from the Uruguayan Lucas Olaza.

It is Córdoba’s third goal with Krasnodar in seven games of the current season of the Russian League, with which he arrives very motivated for the National Team.

“I am very happy because it was something I had been looking for, I am very happy to be there again. Not directly, but there was a rapprochement and that continued to fill me with illusion and in the end this call came ”, Córdoba told Blog Deportivo, from Blu Radio.

SPORTS

More sports news