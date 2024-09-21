John Cordoba He is another of the Colombian forwards who stands out in world football and this Saturday he was present in the 2-5 victory of Krasnodar about FC Akron Tolyatti in football Russia.

Córdoba scored a brace for his team’s good victory, which with those three points is second in the standings with 21 points.

The goals

“Krasnodar started winning from the 27th minute thanks to a superb header from Jhon Córdoba in the 27th minute of the League after an assist from a corner kick from Lucas Olaza“, reported www.futbolred.com

He added: “In the second half, Jhon Córdoba managed to increase the score and make it 4-1 thanks to another great finish in a moving play in which he did not forgive when he entered the area.”