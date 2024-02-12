National Athletic nothing that raises its head in the BetPlay Dimayor League. The overall balance that the Paisa team has is 2 wins, 2 losses and 2 draws, a not at all encouraging present where there are too many flaws in football.

Faced with this defeat that the two-time champion of America experienced, the coach John Bodmer He referred to the concerns he sees with the team, according to the poor tactical performance that Nacional had during the 90 minutes against Millonarios at the Atanasio Girardot.

Position available

Atlético Nacional vs. Millionaires. Photo: Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

Feelings of the match: “I don't go out calmly, I want to win. I have an institution and the largest fan base in the country. They were fine in the situation they were left with, we were not. There are ways to lose and today we lost by competing the entire game. The attitude and positioning made us improve in the second half.”

Take a step aside?: “My position is at the disposal of the managers, I work honestly and we have had good games and other regular ones, but I leave it in their hands.”

Atlético Nacional vs. Millionaires. Photo: Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

What the team is missing: “The difference between the game against Águilas and this match is that we were fine. Obviously the result was bulky, that generates a positive mood and obviously a hope that we are on the rise. Today we needed to be smart. We had five clear goal situations, and four very risky ones for a total of nine chances. “In football you win with goals and not with situations.”

Corrections in the approach: “From the beginning we want to dominate the game. Today we only achieved it in the second half, and for me that constant of the second half gives me hope from many points of view. It is a matter of continuing to adjust and finding the players with the load, and hoping to find the error and be able to have a regular team in the first 60 and 70 minutes.”

FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL

More sports news