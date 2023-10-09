National Athletic He did not wait for the current championship to end to make a radical decision in his coaching staff.

The purslane team made the decision to dispense with Brazilian coach William Amaral, who had taken over after the departure of Paulo Autuori.

At the head of the team is Jhon Jairo Bodmer. “With this wonderful opportunity and great expectations, I know what Atlético Nacional means and I am convinced of achieving great things with this institution,” Bodmer told the green club’s channels.

Bodmer has 14 years of coaching experience. He began in technical direction in the lower divisions of the football club Red Express.

Jhon Bodmer resigned from Jaguares on March 14. He left the team in 17th place.

For the 2016 season the club changes its name for legal reasons, being reborn as Tigres FC and the boards decide to ratify Bodmer. With Tigres he achieved promotion to the first division.

He has also directed Jaguares and Valledupar, the latter in an agreement with Atlético Nacional. He was also a technical assistant to the professor Lus Fernando Suarez in the Costa Rican national team. Bodmer went to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the 2023 Gold Cup.

He had been hired at Nacional in principle to take charge of the minor divisions.

“I coached many Nacional players like Mier, Mena, and Palacios… And from experience I have had players like Keylor Navas, Francisco Calvo, Óscar Duarte…” said the 41-year-old coach.

“I like purposeful teams that are productive and I will look for an intense team in search of results with good play,” he added.

