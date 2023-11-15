Millionaires and Atlético Nacional They tied the first leg of the Colombia Cup final at the El Campín stadium, 1-1.

The Purslane Technician John Bodmer He analyzed the performance of his team and the result that leaves the series open.

Bodmer reactions

Photo: Néstor Gómez – EL TIEMPO

Instructions: “There was specific information that the striker and the number 10 made alternating marks, that the wingers helped the full-backs to score. These are adjustments during the game.”

The intended match: “In the talk I told them that with hard work we were capable of sinking Millonarios from the beginning, and that’s what happened. The goal came, we pressed well. Then we protected the goal.”

Analysis: “Nacional came out to propose. We positioned ourselves, we sank Millonarios and after the goal came a very even game. There will always be things to adjust but we came out to propose in the first minutes.”

Rival attack: “We’re not talking about waiting for the opponent, the opponent accelerates, that’s their virtue. The possession was even. There can be a different feeling. Winning, it’s natural that we join lines and allow the opponent to come and propose.”

Pabón Change: “It was planned to take him out, he comes from a discomfort and we have to take care of him, it is for the well-being of him and the team.

First time intensity: “I am satisfied with the behavior in general, we faced a great team. We recovered balls in the half, we knew the strength of Millonarios there…”.

Changes: “Those who entered did a good job. The goal is not a consequence of the changes, in fact we had quick transitions.”

The rival: “We have the recent champion in front of us, with 3 long years of structure, of work, and we are putting together an idea. We played a great game, we made adjustments and we will continue at that.”

