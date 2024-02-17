As soon as the match ended, which they lost 3-2 against Deportivo Cali, Atlético Nacional coach Jhon Bodmer did not enter the dressing room.. She stayed with his assistants talking on the bench. Many interpreted it as a possible path towards farewell to the club.

On the contrary, Bodmer not only gave signs that he is going to stay, but also declared that his team had had a great performance in Palmaseca.

“I stayed on the bench reflecting because the group played a great game. The result may be negative, but I see the numbers, the shooting opportunities, how many times we stepped into the Cali area and I see that the group played a great game,” Bodmer explained.

“The numbers don't lie, neither does the result. I am left reflecting to know how such good numbers are reflected in a positive result,” she added.

Why did Nacional lose if according to its coach it had good numbers?

According to Bodmer, Nacional lost because of “details.” “They are good numbers, three, four things, they charge us very easily, a 60-goal free throw and they end up scoring us the second, the details matter and they charge us. I see a group with enthusiasm: we went out from the opening whistle to look for the result. “We have to move forward, there is no other way.”

The Nacional coach cannot find an explanation for what is happening. “I have an answer with a compelling argument: What happens if we have good numbers, good game arguments and the result does not happen? “I wish I had the answer, but I don't have it.” said.

Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

Regarding the criticism for making so many changes to the team, Bodmer gave his reasons: “Loads, loads have to be handled, we have Libertadores, games every three days, we don't have to focus on whether one or the other started. “I can't focus on what wasn't done when the group played a great game.”

When asked if the managers had spoken to him about his future, Bodmer was forceful: “They have shown me their support, at the moment I am in Nacional.”

