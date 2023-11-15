Jhon Jairo Bodmer has only been in charge of Atlético Nacional for a long month, but this Wednesday he will already have his first final with the most winning team in Colombian soccer. He will face Millonarios, who at the end of the year took the League title from the greens and who on Sunday, on the first date of the home runs, beat them in Medellín.

However, Bodmer is clear about what it means to be in this instance. “With total happiness, motivation. I understand what Atlético Nacional means, how good it is to be with the best. It is an institution that inspires and forces us to be the best, so I hope to be the best,” he said at the official press conference. Here, the main phrases of the green DT.

How would winning the Cup change it? “I only think that we are going to be champions, because that is going to give a huge boost to my career. That is going to enhance my professional part. My human part is what it is, that is not going to change. I am going after a title and not a title with any club, but with the best club in the country.

A final with only one month at the helm of the team. “The first thing I have is gratitude towards the institution and towards the players, who have me here. In the semi-final I had been very little and they had the hierarchy to turn it around and take the step towards this moment. Being in a final with Nacional is the most “It’s nice what’s happening to me and winning it will go down in history.”

How to face Millionaires. “We have to respect the work of the rivals, we have a high-caliber opponent and the country is happy to have a final of this size. Our offensive intentions are going to remain the same. We are going to go out and win the game.”

What it means to direct a final with Nacional being from Bogotá. “I was born in Bogotá but I grew up in Villamaría. In football I have learned that I am not from any particular city. For me today there is only Nacional and Medellín, but Medellín the city. I think in green, I am not interested in anything else, it is my world, my objective, my efforts are focused on this, that this shield remains sealed, tattooed, and we can move forward in the final.

Differences from last Sunday’s game. “All matches are different, the game is dynamic. There are certain behaviors that one can work on, but decision-making changes from one game to the next. “Three games can be played on consecutive days and the result can be very different, from the strategy.”

The work time to consolidate your idea. “Since I arrived we have played Sunday-Wednesday. There are two days of recovery but we have to include concepts. I am calm because the squad works despite the burden of being in the two tournaments. Sometimes we have proposed regenerating without loading them from the concept , but they, with the desire to move this forward, want to make an active game plan. I want titles, but I also want the players to be able to push what they are experiencing.”



The pressure of the final and the rival. “In Nacional the pressure starts with the greeting. Anyone who does not know how to handle it cannot be in Nacional. I think about the well-being of the players, the families, the fans, that they know that we are working hard. The phrases in Nacional It’s “it’s only useful to be a champion.” I love it and I understand it, but also that you have the criteria to evaluate it on the field. I hope it’s not one title, but there are many.”

