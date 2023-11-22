Atlético Nacional and Millionaires They will play the final of the Colombia Cup this Thursday in Medellín, after having tied 1-1 in the first leg.

John BodmerNacional coach, spoke at a press conference about the rival, the work and momentum of his team and the desire to achieve this title.

Bodmer’s words

The final: “Because of what we are playing for, one says that it is the most important game. One knows that many times things happen but the most important game is every day. For everything it means, the environment, the rival, there is an addition, but we come from play a great game in Bogotá, that gives us the opportunity to close with a flourish.”

How to experience the final: “To the fullest, thousands of emotions. Butterflies in the stomach, expectations. I enjoy it to the fullest with this wonderful squad.”

Sensations: “It’s not a click from one day to the next. I came to a team that can continue to grow, we have had ups and downs and a great willingness to work. We have a great opportunity.”

Rebellion and genius: “Rebellion is a factor that is trained from trust. There are jobs that can restrict that capacity for creativity. I separate that type of work, I cannot say play with two touches because sometimes you have to avoid it. It is repeating that there are moments where It takes a community to reach an individual, and moments when the decision is yours.”

Save the year if you win?: “I don’t think in any different terms than this in the final and winning the title against such an important rival is important in any context. Hopefully winning and obtaining the title is very good for everyone. We only think about winning the title.”

