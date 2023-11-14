Luis Díaz is the player to show today in Colombian football abroad, for his great moment at Liverpool, but Jhon Arias also makes a point for people to have him on their radar: The Copa Libertadores champion title with Fluminense, with a brilliant campaign, has helped him become a key piece in Néstor Lorenzo’s scheme in the Colombian National Team.

The regulations removed Arias from one of the most demanding exams for the National Team. On Thursday, Colombia will face Brazil in Barranquilla, a team whose coach is Fernando Diniz, precisely Arias’ coach in Fluminense. And the one born in Quibdó will not play due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Arias did not start as a starter with Lorenzo and, in fact, in the first call-up, in which the Argentine debuted against Guatemala and Mexico, he was not even called up.

The game that Colombia won against Germany as a visitor was the consolidation of Arias within Lorenzo’s idea. He never came out of the starting lineup again until now when his absence makes the manager think and the fans speculate.

There are several names that could be options to replace him, but that will depend on what idea Lorenzo plans to propose, if he does what he did in the last two games, when he opened space for James Rodríguez and with that, he moved Arias, Borré and even to Díaz, or if he returns to the game with other types of wingers, in which Arias played more comfortably.

The possible replacements of Jhon Arias in the title of Colombia

One option is Jorge Carrascal: starter with Lorenzo until the match against Iraq, the Dinamo Moscow player has the characteristics to play in either of the two roles that Arias fulfills.

Jorge Carrascal celebrates with Colombia.

The door could also be opened to Luis Sinisterra, from Bournemouth, who yesterday, in contact with the press in Barranquilla, practically applied to replace Arias.

“I can play on both wings, I have done it in my club and it has gone very well for me, maybe not the same on the left which is more my profile and I get closer to the goal, but I can play on the entire attacking front and it is “the teacher’s decision,” he said.

The great news about Lorenzo’s call is Jaminton Campaz, who is having a brilliant season in Rosario Central, in which he has important figures: eight goals and nine assists in 38 games. We have to see if, because he is a newcomer to the National Team, they put him in line or if he becomes an entry option.

And a fourth alternative is Yaser Asprilla, who can not only play in the middle, but also as a winger.

Arias will surely return against Paraguay in Asunción. But, for now, Lorenzo’s dilemma is another: how to replace him in search of a victory that would make a lot of noise.

SPORTS

More Sports news