The veteran archer Fabio, 43 years old, will keep the goal, with the former Real Madrid Marcelo in the right lane, and another veteran, Felipe Melo, at the axis of Fluminense's defense in the Club World Cup semi-final against Al-Ahly.

The Colombian John Arias and the Argentine Germán Cano form the attack. For Al-Ahly, the presence of midfielder Hussein Elshahat stands out, the player with the most appearances in the history of the Club World Cup (13), author of a goal in the quarterfinal victory against Al-Ittihad (3-1).

Arias, the goal

Arias, at minute 25 of the second half, scored the first goal of the game, giving the Brazilian club partial victory, with a penalty.