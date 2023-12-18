You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
John Arias
Efe and taken from ESPN
John Arias
He scored from a penalty in the 25th minute of the second half.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The veteran archer Fabio, 43 years old, will keep the goal, with the former Real Madrid Marcelo in the right lane, and another veteran, Felipe Melo, at the axis of Fluminense's defense in the Club World Cup semi-final against Al-Ahly.
The Colombian John Arias and the Argentine Germán Cano form the attack. For Al-Ahly, the presence of midfielder Hussein Elshahat stands out, the player with the most appearances in the history of the Club World Cup (13), author of a goal in the quarterfinal victory against Al-Ittihad (3-1).
(Champions League, with very striking duels: this is how the round of 16 turned out)(Falcao puts an end to Millonarios' dream: for kidnapping Luis Díaz's father?)
Arias, the goal
Arias, at minute 25 of the second half, scored the first goal of the game, giving the Brazilian club partial victory, with a penalty.
With this goal from Jhon Arias 🇨🇴
Fluminense 🇧🇷 advances in the semi-final of the club world cup
Particular race to collect, right?pic.twitter.com/73tk6CAX6j
— MatchDay 🇨🇴🤩Sebas (@MatchDay09) December 18, 2023
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Jhon #Arias #goal #Fluminense #dreams #Club #World #Cup #video
Leave a Reply