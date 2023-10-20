John Arias He had a good participation with the Colombian National Team on matchday 3 and 4 of the qualifying rounds, and upon his return to Fluminense he was called up for the match against Corinthians on matchday 27 of the Brazilian League, this Thursday.

Arias started the game on the substitute bench and in 45 minutes he was key to contributing.

Fluminense was losing 3-2, but in the 84th minute the Colombian appeared to score against Cássio. The player took advantage of a great pass from Ganso and scored. His goal helped his team finish tied 3-3.

It is his third score in the B. due to his notable performance against ‘Timao’.

SPORTS AND FOOTBALLRED

