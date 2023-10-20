You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
John Arias
Mauro Pimentel. AFP
John Arias
The player is still on a good streak at his club.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
D.S.
John Arias He had a good participation with the Colombian National Team on matchday 3 and 4 of the qualifying rounds, and upon his return to Fluminense he was called up for the match against Corinthians on matchday 27 of the Brazilian League, this Thursday.
Arias started the game on the substitute bench and in 45 minutes he was key to contributing.
Fluminense was losing 3-2, but in the 84th minute the Colombian appeared to score against Cássio. The player took advantage of a great pass from Ganso and scored. His goal helped his team finish tied 3-3.
It is his third score in the B. due to his notable performance against ‘Timao’.
SPORTS AND FOOTBALLRED
More sports news
D.S.
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Jhon #Arias #goal #Fluminense