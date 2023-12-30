John Arias He was waiting for his moment, his explosive year, his total dazzling. If anyone had any doubt about his ability, the footballer himself took it upon himself to convince the unwary; He did it with goals, with dribbles, with the skill that he showed in every game of the year with the Fluminensewho was champion of the Libertadores Cup, and with the Colombia selection in the qualifying round for the world. Arias had a magical year, an exhibition of good play. He was the best Colombian soccer player of the year for EL TIEMPO.

The football of John Arias It's explosive. A grenade on the court. He overwhelms the right wing with a freedom that he himself creates and that surprises his rivals. It is not easy to stop it, nor to knock it down nor to contain it. He is fast, he is fearless, he fakes easily, he goes from the right profile to the left or vice versa in a matter of seconds, he throws good crosses, good assists, creates a wall, a deep pass, or faces the goal with daring. Thus he became valuable in the Fluminense who managed to be champion of America.

In every game, Arias He paraded around the field with supremacy, along that lane in which he lives, from where he does his mischief. In the Libertadores Cup He shone, he was a key attacking weapon in the team he leads Fernando Diniz: scored 2 goals, he did them to River Plate, and was fundamental in the final against Boca Juniors; For all that she was in the ideal team of the tournament prepared by the Conmebol.

In addition, he scored seven goals in the Brazilian Serie A and scored two in the Rio tournament. But his true importance was in the manufacturing, like the good worker that he is, with back and forth, with sacrifice and genius: he was the faithful squire of the scorer German Cano, He was his escort, his assistant. Yeah Spout Everything he did, his many goals, was in part due to the collaboration of this inspired Colombian.

Colombia vs. Iraq. In action, Jhon Arias (20).

In it Club World Cup He closed the year with a flourish on an individual level. A new exhibition of talent. Yes, his team was beaten in the duel against Manchester City in the final, 4-0, but Arias did his thing in the tournament, scoring a goal and taking the bronze trophy that accredits him as the third best player in the final.

Arias He posed after the final with that shiny cup, he came out smiling in the photos, because his team wanted to make history; He couldn't, but Arias did the merits.

The praise and recognition did not stop. He Cies International Football Observatory included him among the 10 best players in his position as a winger on the right side, where he rubbed shoulders with players in the category of Mohamed Salahthe companion of Luis Diaz in it Liverpool.

Arias He was seventh in this ranking with a score of 74.4. As if that were not enough, he was among the finalists in the King of America Award From the newspaper The Country of Uruguay for best player of the year.

The winner was revealed this morning (see box), but the mere fact of being there, among the most voted on the continent, is already another achievement to add to his great year.

Shined with the Jhon Arias Selection He received the pass directly to his foot, he was located near the edge of the field, on the border, close to the right zone, where he lives best; From there he picked up the ball and began to advance in a voracious little trot, controlling the ball, looking ahead, not only at the goal, but at the entire field.

He advanced a few meters and threw his lethal center, a center that was not just any center, this made the ball take effect, a curve inward, and out to the area, to the area where his teammate arrived free. Rafael Santos Borréwho did not waste such an assist and scored a fierce header.

Arias He ran to meet him, he was the first to hug him, shouting a goal that seemed his own even though it wasn't. So, Colombia he beat Venezuela on the first date of the qualifying round for the North America World Cup 2026in a tough, rough match, but which became unbalanced thanks to a genius pass, the pass of John Arias.

In the Colombia Arias National Team He has been another fundamental piece for the team that finished the year undefeated and in third place in the qualifying table. Arias He played in different positions, showing that he adapts to various areas, that he is not a static player, that he performs everywhere: with Colombia he played as an interior on the left, as a winger on the right and even as a winger.

And it never clashed. Although in his usual position, the natural one, the right winger, was when his football grew the most, like when he threw the perfect cross to I deleted.

Match by match, John He grew, he became bigger, he made his position an area of ​​benefit for the team, with admirable sacrifice and an inexhaustible gas tank.

In the match against Ecuador He made his appearance as a winger on the right, and the position was not too big for him, he fulfilled it fully, up, down, closing, leaving. The match ended 0-0 and Arias was one of the most outstanding of Colombia. Against Brazil, his coach's team, Diniz, he could not play due to yellow cards, and although Colombia won, Arias was needed.

Jhon Arias, in the National Team and in Fluminense.

The thing is that he earned the position, he did it since the friendly match season, and he has not let go of his position, on the contrary, in each match his level grows and grows. He played five of the six qualifying games.

He is missing the goal with the Selection, but if you make them, everything will be compensated. Your next goal will be America Cup mid-year, a moment in which he hopes to arrive with the same splendor to destroy that right lane and to be the ideal partner of the rest of the players of the Selection.

“We are on the right path, with the exact combination. It is necessary to have that mix of both groups. The results and the way things are going relieve us and show that things are being done well,” he said after Colombia defeated Paraguay on date 6 of the tie.

Arias he is 26 years old. She is a person with simple, short, soft words, with a calm voice that contrasts with his explosion on the court. In Arias there is nothing arrogance or arrogance, he is a calm, professional person, committed to his work. His career has taken him through teams like America, Santa Fe and Fluminense, which he arrived in 2021, being his first and only international experience.

There it began to carve a path, but 2023 was the year of its total explosion. His year in Brazil has been so good that he is already starting to appear in European teams. Press versions indicate that Arias teams from the Premier League, of France, Russia and Scotland.

Photo: Mauro Pimentel. AFP

The upcoming transfer market could have an open window for the Colombian winger, who has all the conditions to go and succeed in Europe.

John Arias End 2023 with your head held high and your chest inflated. He was a devastating player, with a happy and explosive game, virtues that led him to win the Libertadores Cup and to be chosen the best Colombian soccer player of the year.

PABLO ROMERO

SPORTS

