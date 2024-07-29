JHon Arias is living an excellent moment in his football career. After the America Cup where it was common to see him with the tricolor that almost became champion, he returned to his club and has stood out in the commitments with crucial actions.

Arias arrived at the club after a short vacation and immediately began to make a difference in the Libertadores champion. After the departure of Fernando Diniz in the midst of a crisis, Fluminense is looking to get back on its feet and Arias has been instrumental in the results of the Rio de Janeiro club.

Fluminense doesn’t want to let him go

John Arias He has one goal and one assist in Fluminense’s last two victories, in which they defeated by the minimum difference Cuiabá and Palmeiras. The 26-year-old from Quibdos has become a pillar of the attack and the club is looking to extend his contract, which runs until 2026.

They do this as a form of protection because the Colombian has been showing good football for some time in one of the most demanding leagues in Latin America. The contract extension would be for one year and would include conditions that would make it more difficult for him to possibly leave the team.

Hand Menzes, The new coach of the team, has praised Arias on several occasions. For now, although there are no offers to leave Brazil, there have been reports of interest from several clubs to sign the Colombian. Fluminense is going through a crisis and is second to last in the table with 17 points in 19 games played this season. For now, it is in relegation positions in the Brazilian.