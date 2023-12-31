The Argentinian German Cano This Sunday he became the new 'King of America' after being the footballer with the most votes in the 38th edition of the traditional survey by the Uruguayan newspaper El País, which chooses the best footballer on the continent in the season.

The Brazilian Fluminense striker won with 67% by obtaining 167 votes and beat the Uruguayans Luis Suárez (40) and Nicolás de la Cruz (8). Among the votes of the 250 journalists from the continent who participated there was also for the Argentine Lionel Messi, whom four chose as the best for his performance in the American Inter Miami.

The ideal eleven

Another of the newspaper's awards was the choice of America's ideal eleven for 2023, and the presence of a Colombian, Jhon Arias, stands out.

The player thus closes a great year with Fluminense, with whom he was crowned champion of the Copa Libertadores. In addition, he was chosen as EL TIEMPO's footballer of the year.

The ideal team was made up of the goalkeeper Sergio Romero; the defenders Luis Advincula, Gustavo Gómez, Nino and Joaquín Piquerez; the midfielders Jhon Arias, André, Nicolás de la Cruz and Alan Patrick; and the attackers Luis Suárez and Germán Cano.

The 'King of America' award has been given by the newspaper El País since 1986 and, since that moment, the footballer who has stood out the most is the Argentine Carlos Tévez, who won it three times.

Carlos Valderrama, Juan Sebastián Verón, and Neymar conquered it in two. Meanwhile, Antonio Alzamendi, Rubén Paz, Bebeto, Raúl Amarilla, Oscar Ruggeri, Raí, Cafú, Enzo Francescoli, José Luis Chilavert, Marcelo Salas, Martín Palermo, Javier Saviola, Romario, Juan Román Riquelme, José Saturnino Cardozo won it once , Matías Fernández, Salvador Cabañas, Andrés D'Alessandro, Ronaldinho, Teófilo Gutiérrez, Carlos Sánchez, Miguel Borja, Luan, Gonzalo Martínez, Gabriel Barboza, Marinho, Julián Álvarez and Pedro Guilherme.

PABLO ROMERO

SPORTS WITH EFE

More sports news