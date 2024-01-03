John Arias He was one of the most outstanding players of 2023, with the Fluminense of Brazil conquered the long-awaited Libertadores Cup of America and was runner-up in the Club World Cup, being Bronze Ball. With the Colombia senior team He earned an undisputed place in coach Néstor Lorenzo's starting eleven.

The 26-year-old Chocó native is enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Europe after an exhausting season and in the coming days he will join the preseason of the Fluminense which aims to revalidate the continental title and win the Brazilian.

For his spectacular year, he was a finalist for the award 'King of America' delivered by the newspaper The country of Uruguay and in Brazil He received important recognition as an assistant.

In accordance with SofaScore, Arias He was the leader in assists with 17,215 successful dribbles and 145 decisive passes in 2023. Likewise, his 61 games stand out, he scored 12 goals and 145 decisive games.

Given this, the weight of Arias in Fluminense ahead of other great midfielders of the club such as Goose and André.

Big problem for Jhon Arias in Brazil

However, the praise was overshadowed in the last hours due to harsh criticism of his wife. Yadid Aguilar throught social media. The woman posted a controversial comment on her account X (formerly Twitter) commenting on vaccines against covid-19.

Aguilar He criticized the drugs that have been the subject of debate since the pandemic in 2020 and explained that a very close person lost his life 'due to the side effects' that these vaccines caused.

The words did not sit well with Brazil, where there was a lot of controversy in its day due to the decisions of Jair Bolsonaro with vaccines against covid-19. The South American country was one of the hardest hit in the world and recorded millions of deaths.

The harsh criticism did not take long to arrive and even John Arias He had no choice but to go out and defend his wife through social networks and asked to stop saying 'nonsense' in a publication that he deleted minutes later.

“Shall we stop talking nonsense? My wife, in her freedom of expression for a friend who died from a side effect of the vaccine, came to say what she thinks about the many lives we have also lost due to the effects of the vaccines. Nobody here has said that we are anti-vaccines, because we know the importance of everyone getting vaccinated, even us, but what we demand is I respect! I hope we are as perfect as you here,” wrote the Colombian soccer player.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

