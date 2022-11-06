Fluminense assured its presence in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2023, by defeating Sao Paulo 3-1 on Saturday at the Maracana stadium. The great figure of the meeting was an acquaintance of the Colombian fans.

The Argentinian German Ezequiel Cano he scored the three goals of the victory for those led by Fernando Diniz, who, with this result, reached the third place of the Brasileirao, with 64 points, 13 behind Palmeiras, who already mathematically secured the title.

Fluminense’s praise for Jhon Arias

But not only Cano was a figure in that meeting. Fluminense highlighted the work of the Colombian John Arias, who has had a great campaign at that club, which he arrived at the beginning of 2021, from América de Cali.

In these two years, including all competitions, Arias has played 59 games, scoring 16 goals and providing 16 assists.

Although Arias did not participate in any of the goal plays, at Fluminense they spared no praise, to the point that, on their official Twitter account, the club compared him to ¡Pelé! The trill has a single phrase: “Jhon Arias is or Pelé Colombian, ok?”.

Jhon Arias is or Pelé Colombian, ok? — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) November 5, 2022

Arias, in statements to the club’s website, expressed his joy at having secured his presence in the group stage of the Libertadores. It should be remembered that this year, the team played the preliminary phase, in which they eliminated Millonarios, but then lost the series against Olimpia and fell to the Copa Sudamericana, in which they did not pass the group phase.

“I think that was the main goal we had ahead of us this end of the year and we achieved it. It was very important to achieve this classification, as it gives us peace of mind and confidence for next year. This reaffirms the good season and the great campaign we had in the Brasileirao”, declared Arias.

