The Colombian John Arias was one of the figures of Fluminense from Brazil, who defeated 2-0 Al Ahly and advanced to the final of the Club World Cup.

Arias paved the way for the great victory, scoring the first goal in the 25th minute of the second half from a penalty.

(Jhon Arias: the goal that makes Fluminense dream about in the Club World Cup, video)

(Champions League, with very striking duels: this is how the round of 16 turned out)

The victory was sentenced by the forward John Kennedy, who in the 90th minute scored the final 2-0.

The 'Fluzao' is one step away from becoming the first South American representative to win the world title since the Brazilian Corinthians did it in 2012. This victory returns a Brazilian team to the final of the Mundialito, with the Rio team taking over of Palmeiras, finalist in the 2021 edition, who lost against Chelsea.

In a King Abdullah Sports City stadium with little more than half an entrance, the 'Fluzao' fans – far below that of the Egyptian team, a country separated by just 200 kilometers from Jeddah by the Red Sea – were noticeable.

A tight game, with fouls and inaccuracies as both teams approached the rival area, did not predict an open match in which 'Flu' could play the dynamic and spectacular game so much to the taste of Diniz, who initially formed with the same eleven that won. to Boca Juniors the final of the Libertadores.

Without fear

The Egyptians came out without complexes, ready to show that their victory in the quarterfinals against Marcelo Gallardo's Al-Ittihad was not the result of chance. His quick counters took the breath away from the 'Flu', who accepted the challenge and responded through Arias, with two shots to the post in the first act. Marcelo suffered against the South African Percy Tau, who beat him to the position on more than one occasion.

But the former Real Madrid winger found reward for his commitment to worrying more about attacking than covering the rear and caused a penalty that Arias, despite his unorthodox run, would not fail to put Fluminense one step away from entering the legend in his first participation in the Club World Cup.

Kennedy's final goal, also decisive in the Libertadores after coming off the bench, certified the victory of the Rio team.

(Club World Cup: four Colombian teams with options to play, this is how they would qualify)