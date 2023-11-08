Fluminense he kept the crown Copa Libertadores 2023after beating Boca Juniors in the final last Saturday.

Fluminense won the award for being the best team of the season, with unbalanced and high-performing players such as the attacker Germán Cano, the competition’s top scorer, or the Colombian Jhon Arias.

Precisely, Conmebol published this Wednesday its ideal team for the Copa Libertadores season, prepared by the technical studies group of the body that governs South American football.

John Arias He was selected in this ideal eleven, for all his contribution to making Fluminense the great champion.

The team also includes goalkeeper Romero, from Boca Juniors. The defense is made up of Advíncula (Boca), Nino (Fluminse) and Piquerez Palmeiras).

The flyers chosen were Arias (Fluminense), André (Fluminense), Patrick (Inter), Ganso (Fluminense).

The chosen attackers were Enner Valencia (Inter), Cano (Fluminense) and Paulinho (Atlético Mineiro).

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

