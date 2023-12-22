A fight at the end of the match marred the Club World Cup final, in which Manchester City was far superior to Fluminense, beating them 4-0 and being crowned champion.

The players Felipe Melo, from Fluminense, and Kyle Walker, from Manchester City, pushed each other on the grass, faced each other and released their arms.

City's Jack Grealish also came to participate in the brawl, until the rest of the players and members of the coaching staff of both clubs separated the players and prevented the situation from becoming more serious.

Jhon Arias blames Jack Grealish for being too much

The Colombian Jhon Arias, the most outstanding player of the tournament and Bronze Ball winner of the competition, behind Rodri and Walker, blamed Grealish for what happened and said that he was the one who warmed things up.



“Jack Grealish was very bad when celebrating the fourth goal: he told us 'olé' and started making fun of us. I think that hurts the sporting spirit. This was not well received by us and that is why there was that confrontation at the end,” Arias declared to Cazé TV.

Arias highlighted Fluminense's work in the tournament, despite the defeat in the final.

“Unfortunately we worked hard and were firm in our convictions. We were aware that we would face the best team in the world, which has an excellent coach and excellent players. Unfortunately, I think the score was too long, but I am proud,” said the Colombian.

Manchester City won its first Club World Cup title after beating the Copa Libertadores champion 4-0 in the final played in Jeddah. It was the English team's fifth trophy this season and the fourth Club World Cup title for Spanish coach Pep Guardiola, the coach who has won the most in this competition.

Arias, for his part, was the most dangerous player on his team. In the semifinal he scored a goal and hit two balls against the woodwork, and in the final he had the clearest option for his team, a header that the goalkeeper controlled.

