JHL strike | On Thursday, the strike will almost completely stop tram and bus traffic in the Tampere region

The strike affects both Tampere tram lines and most of the buses operated by Nysse. People are encouraged to take advantage of carpooling or to work remotely if possible.

Strike will stop tram and bus traffic in the entire Nysse area on Thursday.

Some individual lines may be run, Nysse announced on Wednesday morning. The situation lives on all the time.

On Tuesday afternoon, Nysse said that the planned strike has expanded not only to Tampere city transport (TKL) but also to private operators, which is why all tram and bus traffic in Nysse will stop.

Public and the welfare industry union’s (JHL) strike begins on Thursday, November 23 at 2 a.m. and ends on Friday, November 24 at 1:59 a.m.

The strike is part of a series of demonstrations by trade unions Petteri Orpon (kok) against government policy. The committee of AKT Tampere branch 006 has decided to join the political strike announced by JHL.

On Thursday, trains leaving before two in the morning will still be driven to their terminus, says Nysse. On Friday, traffic starts at 3.45 am.

According to Nyssen, it’s good for public transport users to use carpools whenever possible or to work remotely.

Cancelled You can check the bus and tram schedules in Nyssen’s route guide. Some lines and individual shifts are run.

According to Nyssen, we have tried to get the information into the route guide by 4 pm on Wednesday.

After this, driveable shifts are added to the route guide as operators see the number of drivers coming to work. The information in the route guide is therefore constantly updated even on the day of the strike. Passengers should check their departure information just before departure.

In addition to the route guide, Nyssen can follow canceled trains on the exceptional situations page and in Nyssen’s exception information in the X message service.

Nysse will talk about possible refund policies for season tickets later after the strike ends.