According to the survey, if the elections were held today, the mayor would be reelected in the 1st round; Rafael Brito and Lobão are tied for 2nd place

The current mayor of Maceió, John Henry Caldas (PL), known as JHC, leads with 74% of voting intentions in the race for Mayor of Maceió. In other words, if the elections were held today, he would be reelected in the first round. The data is from a survey Quaest released this Thursday (Aug 29, 2024) and commissioned by TV Globo.

Next, federal deputy Rafael Brito (MDB) and former councilman Lobão, both candidates scoring 4%. They are followed by Lenilada Luna (UP) and Nina Tenorio (PCO), which recorded 2% and 1% of the votes, respectively.

Read below the 1st stimulated scenario (when the names of the candidates are presented to the interviewees):

JHC (PL) – 74%;

74%; Rafael Brito (MDB) – 4%;

4%; Lobão (Solidarity) – 4%;

– 4%; Lenilda Luna (UP) – 2%;

2%; Nina Tenorio (PCO) – 1%;

1%; Rony Camelinho (Agir) – 0%;

0%; undecided – 6%;

6%; blank/null/will not vote – 9%.

The survey was conducted by Quaest from August 26 to 28, 2024. 900 people aged 16 or over were interviewed in Maceió. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 3 percentage points, either way. The survey is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number AL-06310/2024.

According to Quaest, the cost of the study was R$68,850. The amount was paid by TV Gazeta, affiliated with TV Globo.

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

THE Poder360 offers its readers the Research Aggregator oldest and most complete survey on the internet in Brazil. It brings together thousands of voting intention surveys from all companies since the year 2000. In election years, only studies that are registered with the Electoral Court and have a complete known methodology are published. Do you have any research to share? Send the full survey by email to Poder360: [email protected].

To access the Research Aggregator, Click here and search for the data you want for the 2024 races or all previous years. This tool offers access only to subscribers of Power Monitorthe most complete tool for monitoring the Three Powers and everything related to power. To subscribe to the Power Monitor and have access for 30 days free, Click here.

Learn how to use the aggregator by watching the video below (1min12s):