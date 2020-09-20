Highlights: Names of education minister Jagarnath Mahato removed from online class of school

Jagarnath Mahato himself reached the school and stood at the counter and deposited the fees

I did not go to school as a minister, arrived there as a parent: Education Minister

School officials refuse to cut the name of girl student from online class

Bokaro

Many people are facing financial crisis due to Corona Crisis Lockdown. In such a situation, there are also many families who are not able to deposit their school fees (School Fee in Lockdown). In view of these circumstances, Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahato had instructed private schools not to harass parents for fees. Along with this, a number of guidelines were also issued by the Department of Education. Despite this, the arbitrariness of private schools in the state came to the fore when the Education Minister himself had to face problems.

The condition of arbitrariness of private schools in Jharkhand

The whole matter is related to the grandson of Education Minister Jagarnath Mahato. In fact, Bokaro’s Delhi Public School, taking action on not depositing fees on time, cut the name of Riya, the granddaughter of education minister, from the online class. The education minister immediately reached the school after getting information about this matter. Not only this, he stood at the counter and deposited his granddaughter’s school fees.

Jagarnath Mahato himself deposited the fees after reaching school

Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahato said, ‘He did not go to school as a minister. My granddaughter Riya told me over the phone that her name was removed from the online class list two days ago, so I went there as a parent. Riya also told me that she had also pleaded with her teachers for permission to participate in online classes. The minister’s daughter and Riya’s mother Reena Bokaro live in Sector 3 of Steel Township. Her husband is an employee of Central Coalfields Limited in Bermo. However, he never made his relationship with the minister public.

Education department officials gave orders for investigation

On the other hand, the officials of Bokaro DPS have denied cutting the name of the girl Riya from the online class of the school. The school’s principal in-charge Shailaja Jayakumar said that the girl’s name was never removed from the list. At the same time, the District Education Officer has said to investigate this whole incident. He said that an inquiry has been ordered in this case, so that the truth of the claim being made by the school can be known.