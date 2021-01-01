Highlights: Jalianwala incident of independent India took place on this day in Jharkhand

35 tribals killed in Odisha Military Police firing

More than 2 thousand tribals killed in one book

The tribals opened a front against the merger of Kharsawan into Odisha



Ravi Sinha, Ranchi:

The Kharsawan firing on 1 January 1948 in independent India is compared to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The killing of 35 tribals was confirmed in the firing by the Odisha Military Police, but PK Dev’s book ‘Memoir of a Bigra Era’ mentions the killing of more than two thousand tribals.

The English daily ‘The Statesman’ published from Kolkata published ’35 Adivasi’s Killed in Kharsawan’ in an issue dated 3 January 1948. However, no definitive documents of this firing are available yet. A tribunal was set up to investigate the shootout, but to date it has said, no one knows. In memory of this firing, a martyr assembly is organized on January 1 every year and tribute is paid to the martyrs.

Reason for Kharswan firing

The unified Bihar had a Kharsawan tribal dominant area, which at that time was a princely state. Vallabhbhai Patel, the then Sardar of the country, divided these princely states into three categories A, B and C to combine the native princely states to form a part of federal India. There were large princely states of India in A category, medium in B category and small princely states in C category. Kharsawan was also a small state. Considering the number of Oriya-speaking people in the region, under the pressure of the Center, the merger of the princely states of Mayurbhanj as well as Seraikela and Kharsawan had been merged with Odisha, but the tribals of Kharsawan-Saraikela did not want Seraikela and Kharsawan’s Odisha Be merged with.

Since those days, tribals have been demanding a separate Jharkhand state. On January 1, 1948, the transfer of power of these three princely states was also to take place, but 50 thousand people of tribal society had gathered in Kharsawan in protest and demanding a separate Jharkhand state. Tribal agitators from Jamshedpur, Ranchi, Simdega, Khunti, Tamar, Chaibasa and remote areas had come to Kharsawan armed with their traditional weapons to participate in this gathering.

The leader of the movement was Jaipal Singh Munda, but he himself did not reach Kharsawan that day. On the other hand, the Odisha government did not want to allow a meeting in Kharsawan on 1 January and Kharsawan Haat became the camp of the Odisha Military Police on that day. At the same time, due to no leadership, the patience of the crowd had responded. Meanwhile, the Odisha Military Police suddenly fired indiscriminately on the crowd.

Who was Kharswan’s General Dyer?

More than seven decades have passed since this firing, many investigative committees have also been formed, but till date no report on this incident has come. Who is the General Dyer of the Kharsawan firing was not disclosed till date.