Ravi Sinha, Ranchi

Tej Pratap Yadav, a former Bihar health minister and RJD leader, visited Saturday to meet his father Lalu Prasad Yadav (Lalu Prasad Yadav). He met RJD Supremo recruited in Ranchi Rims Paying Ward, Ranchi Rims. Tejapratap Yadav, who came out of RIMS after the meeting, has once again targeted the JDU while talking to the media. Tej Pratap said that Nitish Kumar’s government in Bihar is also going to fall soon.

RJD MLA Tejapratap said that the BJP is such a party that swallows the party that comes with it. Reacting to the 6 JDU MLAs from Arunachal Pradesh joining the BJP, Tej Pratap said that only one MLA has remained in JDU. He said that he had won by defeating BJP candidates only in the assembly elections held there a year and a half ago.

Jharkhand: RJD leader Tej Pratap met father Lalu Yadav, first meeting after assembly elections

Nitish government stuck on farmers issue: Tej Pratap

Discussing the politics of Bihar, the RJD MLA said that Nitish Kumar’s government is also going to fall soon due to the agriculture bill. Nitish government is completely stuck on the issue of farmers.

Tej Pratap’s health condition after meeting father Lalu

Earlier, Tej Pratap met his father Lalu Prasad and got to know about his condition. He told journalists about his father’s health and that his health was not good, efforts were being made to find a solution for better treatment soon.

Tejashwi met Lalu last week

Significantly, Tej Pratap reached Ranchi to meet his father for the first time after the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Earlier last week, his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav also came to Ranchi and met his father.